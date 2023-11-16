Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, November 16, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Organised labour suspends strike after meeting with Ribadu

The organized labour on Wednesday night suspended the ongoing nationwide strike.Read more

2. Court affirms Sanwo-Olu’s election, dismisses LP, PDP candidates’ appeals in Lagos

The Court of Appeal, Lagos, on Wednesday, dismissed the appeal filed by the Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.Read more

3. Oshiomhole says NLC, TUC strike is misplaced priority

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has slammed the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), for its ongoing strike, describing it as a misplaced priority.Read more

4. Reps adjourn sitting over labour strike

The nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Council (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), took its toll on the National Assembly as the House of Representatives was forced to adjourned its plenary on Wednesday.Read more

5. Tinubu to attend Guinea-Bissau’s 50th independence anniversary Thursday

President Bola Tinubu will join other African and world leaders to grace Guinea-Bissau 50th Independence Anniversary and Armed Forces Day scheduled to hold on Thursday in Bissau, the country’s capital.Read more

6. Lagos PDP to review Appeal Court verdict on Sanwo-Olu’s election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will review the Appeal Court’s ruling which affirmed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18 governorship election in the state.Read more

7. Again, Nigeria’s inflation rate goes up, now 27.33%

Nigeria’s inflation rate continued its upward journey as the latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that it surged to 27.33 per cent in October.Read more

8. Moghalu predicts AfCFTA will lift 30m Nigerians, Africans out of poverty by 2035

Former presidential aspirant, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has predicted that the African Continental Free Trade Area, (AfCFTA), would lift 30 million Africans, including Nigerians, out of poverty by 2035.Read more

9. Navy arrests another four stowaways aboard container ship in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy on Monday arrested four stowaways aboard a Dubai-bound container vessel, TEME EXPRESS, in Lagos.Read more

10. Two dead, 1,000 houses destroyed as fire razes IDP camp in Borno

At least two persons were confirmed dead and more than 1,000 houses were destroyed when fire razed the Muna Alamdari Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Wednesday.Read more

