News
JUST IN: Organised labour suspends strike after meeting with Ribadu
The organized labour on Wednesday night suspended the ongoing nationwide strike.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday called out their members for a nationwide strike to protest the November 1 assault of their president, Joe Ajaero, by police in Imo State.
The unions suspended the strike after a meeting with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, in Abuja.
The National Deputy Vice-President of the TUC, Tommy Etim, confirmed the development to journalists at the end of the two unions’ National Executive Council meeting in Abuja.
At the meeting, the various affiliates and state chapters of the unions reviewed the outcome of the meeting with the NSA.
He said: “The NEC of the NLC and the TUC had suspended the strike. We did this based on our trust for the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, who gave us his words.”
