Strike: Nigerian govt meets organised labour, hopeful on resolution of crisis

The Federal Government on Wednesday met with the organized labour on the ongoing nationwide strike.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday called out their members for a nationwide strike to protest the November 1 assault of their president, Joe Ajaero, by police in Imo State.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, confirmed the development in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Makut Macham, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He expressed optimism that the labour would suspend the strike soon.

The statement read: “The Federal Government has met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress with a view to resolving the ongoing strike.

“The meeting held at the office of the National Security Adviser was attended by the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyeajeocha and Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry Labour, Mr. Emmanuel Igbinosa and the Director Trade Union Services.

READ ALSO: Senate urges organized labour to suspend strike

“Labour leaders were led to the meeting by TUC President, Festus Osifo, NLC Secretary-General, Emmanuel Ugboaja, TUC Secretary-General, Nuhu Toro and other labour leaders.

“The meeting was held behind closed doors after which the parties spoke on the outcome.

“Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Lalong said the meeting was held at the office of the NSA because of the security considerations associated with the strike and its genesis.”

“The two sides had ‘frank, fruitful and genuine discussions on steps that have been taken by the government to address the concerns of labour.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now