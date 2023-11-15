Reps launch inquiry into cancellation of Nigerians’ visas in Saudi Arabia

The House of Representatives on Wednesday launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the cancellation of visas of 264 passengers aboard Air Peace Airline.

Saudi Arabia authorities on Monday cancelled the visas of the passengers that left the Aminu Kano International Airport aboard an Air Peace plane shortly after they landed in Jeddah.

The House resolution followed the adoption of a motion jointly sponsored by Kama Nkemkanma and three other lawmakers during plenary in Abuja.

Nkemkanma, who led the debate on the motion, expressed displeasure over the development and urged the Federal Government to adopt the principle of reciprocity.

He said the House was informed that the Saudi Arabian authorities allegedly cancelled the visa of all the 264 passengers airlifted by Air Peace.

The lawmaker said: “The House is aware that all the passengers went through the Advanced Passengers Pre-screening System (APPS), which was also monitored live by the Saudi Arabia authorities before the flight left Nigeria.

“The House is worried because according to sources at the Nigerian Embassy in Jeddah, even the Saudi immigration personnel could not locate who authorised the cancellation of the visas.”

The House in its resolution urged the federal government to urgently take such diplomatic steps as may be necessary to protect the image of the country.

The parliament also urged the federal government to ensure the full implementation of the Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement (BASA), protect Nigerian national carriers flying into Saudi Arabia, and as well protect the Nigerian travelling public.

The House mandated its joint Committees on Foreign Affairs, Interior, and Pilgrims Affairs to inquire into the immediate and remote circumstances surrounding the cancellation and to report back within two weeks.

