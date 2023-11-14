Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, November 14, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. INEC declares Gov Diri winner of Bayelsa guber poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, declared incumbent Governor, Douye Diri, as winner of the Bayelsa State governorship election held on Saturday.Read more

2. Reform: Tinubu orders withdrawal of policemen from VIPs

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the withdrawal of police operatives serving as security aides to prominent Nigerians.Read more

3. Labour to proceed with strike despite court’s order

The organized labour has directed their affiliate unions to mobilise their members for a nationwide strike slated to begin on November 14.Read more

4. INEC confirms release of abducted staff in Bayelsa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa has confirmed the release of its officials abducted by criminals at the Brass local government area collation centre last Saturday.Read more

5. ‘Wishes of the people’ – Tinubu congratulates Uzodinma, Ododo and Diri on election victory

President Bola Tinubu on Monday congratulated three Nigerian governors on their success in last weekend’s election in their various states.Read more

6. Senate to reconsider diaspora voting bill

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, said on Monday the Red Chamber would reconsider the Diaspora Voting Bill this week.Read more

7. Nigeria displaces Libya and Angola as Africa’s top oil producer

Nigeria has ousted Libya, and Angola to regain its position as Africa’s top crude oil producer for October.Read more

8. Nigeria’s inflation rate may hit 30% by December 2023 —KPMG

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate has been tipped to hit 30% by December 2023, global financial advisory service firm, Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG) has predicted.Read more

9. Abia govt shuts down 197 private schools

The Abia State government has shut down 197 “substandard” private schools as part of reform in the state’s education sector.Read more

10. Fabregas named interim manager of Italian club Como

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has been named interim manager of Italian club Como.Read more

