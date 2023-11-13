INEC confirms release of abducted staff in Bayelsa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa has confirmed the release of its officials abducted by criminals at the Brass local government area collation centre last Saturday.

The commission had in a statement posted on its X platform, formerly Twitter, expressed concern over the safety of the staff deployed to Brass LGA for the Bayelsa State governorship election.

It stressed that the abduction of its staff in the state adversely affected the credibility of the election.

The Head of Voter Education and Publicity at INEC State Office in Bayelsa, Mr. Wilfred Ifogah, confirmed the release of the officials on Monday.

Ifogah was however silent on the number of the officials and how they were released.

Also, the spokesman for the state police command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development to journalists in Yenagoa.

He said the results for Brass were brought to Yenagoa and delivered to the state collation centre on Sunday.

A Supervisory Presiding Officer for INEC in Sagbama LGA who was abducted by suspected pirates on Friday was released on Sunday.

