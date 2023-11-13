News
INEC confirms release of abducted staff in Bayelsa
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa has confirmed the release of its officials abducted by criminals at the Brass local government area collation centre last Saturday.
The commission had in a statement posted on its X platform, formerly Twitter, expressed concern over the safety of the staff deployed to Brass LGA for the Bayelsa State governorship election.
It stressed that the abduction of its staff in the state adversely affected the credibility of the election.
The Head of Voter Education and Publicity at INEC State Office in Bayelsa, Mr. Wilfred Ifogah, confirmed the release of the officials on Monday.
READ ALSO: INEC official kidnapped in Bayelsa, result sheets lost in capsized boat
Ifogah was however silent on the number of the officials and how they were released.
Also, the spokesman for the state police command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development to journalists in Yenagoa.
He said the results for Brass were brought to Yenagoa and delivered to the state collation centre on Sunday.
A Supervisory Presiding Officer for INEC in Sagbama LGA who was abducted by suspected pirates on Friday was released on Sunday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...