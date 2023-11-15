Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, November 15, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. I inherited serious liabilities from Buhari – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said on Monday night he inherited serious liabilities and assets from his predecessors in Nigeria.Read more

2. Off-cycle election: IGP orders investigations into electoral offences, commends security agents

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered investigations into cases of violence and malpractices recorded during last weekend’s governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.Read more

3. STRIKE: TCN debunks reports it shut down national grid

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), on Tuesday, debunked reports that the nation’s national electricity has been shut down as a result of the nationwide indefinite strike called by organised labour.Read more

4. Atiku charges opposition parties to forge a common front against APC

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday charged the opposition parties to unite and form a formidable front to protect the country’s democracy.Read more

5. Appeal Court to deliver judgement in Lagos governorship election dispute Wednesday

The Court of Appeal, Lagos, has fixed Wednesday for ruling in the appeals filed by opposition parties challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.Read more

6. Kogi: INEC dismisses claims on alteration of voters’ figures

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected claims on the alteration of voters’ figures for the Kogi State governorship election on its Results View Portal (iReV).Read more

7. CBN extends old naira notes’ validity indefinitely

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the validity of the old notes indefinitely.Read more

8. CBN, NBET, others owe N190bn electricity bill

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has disclosed that the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) are currently indebted to it to the tune of N190 billion.Read more

9. 62 passengers escape death as plane skids off Port Harcourt airport’s runway

A ValueJet aircraft with 62 passengers skidded off the runway at the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State on Tuesday.Read more

10. Oshoala scores wondergoal as Barca begin UWCL defence with big win

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala was on target for Barcelona Women as they began their Women’s Champions League title defence with a big win.Read more

