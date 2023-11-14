News
62 passengers escape death as plane skids off Port Harcourt airport’s runway
A ValueJet aircraft with 62 passengers skidded off the runway at the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State on Tuesday.
The CRJ 900 Bombardier aircraft with registration 5N-BXR with five crew members onboard reportedly landed at 3:30 p.m., to cause panic among the passengers and airport officials.
The incident occurred 48 hours after a Boeing 737 Jet owned by Aero Contractors crash-landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, ValueJet said the incident occurred after the plane landed on algae on the runway.
READ ALSO: Plane crash lands at Abuja airport, runway shut
However, no casualty was recorded in the accident.
The statement read: “The CRJ 900 Bombardier aircraft with registration 5N-BXR landed safely with passengers wondering what could have happened because the airplane landed safely without difficulty.
“The minor incident happened at about 3.30 pm at the Port-Harcourt International Airport.
“Captain Stanley Balami reported that the aircraft encountered a slip due to algae on the taxi way which made it unable to maintain the centre line.”
