Arab leaders pick Nigeria, 6 others to broker peace in Gaza

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and Arab League have selected Nigeria as part of a special delegation to end the ongoing hostilities in Gaza.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Nigeria communicated the country’s selection in the peace on Tuesday in Abuja.

Other countries in the delegation are Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Türkey, Indonesia, and Palestine.

The decision, according to him, was in line with the resolution adopted at the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Israeli aggressions against the Palestinians in Riyadh on Saturday.

The death toll in the six-week-old war has surpassed 11,000 with the more than 9,000 people, mostly women and children, killed in Gaza since October 7.

The statement read: The leaders assigned the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in its capacity as the presidency of the 32nd Arab and Islamic Summit, along with counterparts from Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Palestine.

“Any other interested countries, and the Secretary-General of both organizations to initiate immediate international action on behalf of all member states of the OIC and the Arab League to formulate an international move to halt the war in Gaza.

“To pressure for a real and serious political process to achieve a permanent and comprehensive peace in accordance with established international references.”

