Airlines cancel flights to Tel Aviv over Israel-Palestine conflict

Major airlines on Saturday cancelled flights to Tel Aviv following Palestinian militant group, Hamas, attack on Israel. The group in the early hours of Saturday launched a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip and inflicted heavy casualties on the country. Over 300 people have been killed from both sides after Israel launched reprisal attacks on the enemy territories. At Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport American Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates, Ryanair and Aegean Airlines were among those that have cancelled flights as gun sounds of gun boomed in the city. READ ALSO:

The spokesman for the German carrier told journalists that the flights were cancelled as a precaution.

He said: “Given the current security situation in Tel Aviv, Lufthansa is cancelling all flights to and from Tel Aviv up until and including Monday.”

Brussels Airlines also cancelled its Tel Aviv flights while Air France announced the cancellation of flights to the city “until further notice”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now