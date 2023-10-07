International
Airlines cancel flights to Tel Aviv over Israel-Palestine conflict
Major airlines on Saturday cancelled flights to Tel Aviv following Palestinian militant group, Hamas, attack on Israel.
The group in the early hours of Saturday launched a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip and inflicted heavy casualties on the country.
Over 300 people have been killed from both sides after Israel launched reprisal attacks on the enemy territories.
At Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport American Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates, Ryanair and Aegean Airlines were among those that have cancelled flights as gun sounds of gun boomed in the city.
The spokesman for the German carrier told journalists that the flights were cancelled as a precaution.
He said: “Given the current security situation in Tel Aviv, Lufthansa is cancelling all flights to and from Tel Aviv up until and including Monday.”
Brussels Airlines also cancelled its Tel Aviv flights while Air France announced the cancellation of flights to the city “until further notice”.
