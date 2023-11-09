Israel agrees to four-hour daily ceasefire in Gaza

Israel has agreed to a four-hour military humanitarian ceasefire in northern Gaza.

The White House spokesman, John Kirby, announced the ceasefire in a media briefing on Thursday in Washington.

The United States President, Joe Biden, had previously appealed to the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to allow a ceasefire in the fighting that broke out following the October 7 attack by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.

The death toll in the one-month-old conflict has exceeded 10, 000 with over 9,000 victims, mostly women and children, identified in Gaza.

The White House spokesman described the ceasefire as a “significant step forward” as the Israeli continues its aggression on Gaza, a city of 2.7 million Palestinians.

He added that the ceasefire would allow humanitarian aid to get into the area and allow civilians to flee the fighting.

Kirby said: “Israel will begin to implement four-hour pauses in areas of northern Gaza each day, with an announcement to be made three hours beforehand.

“We have been told by the Israelis that there will be no military operations in these areas over the duration of the pause (and) that this process is starting today.

“We would like to see pauses continue for as long as humanitarian assistance is needed.”

