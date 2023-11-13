Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, November 13, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. INEC declares Usman Odo as winner of Kogi governorship election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday night declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Usman Ododo, as the winner of the Kogi State governorship election.Read more
2. SERAP urges INEC to arrest sponsors of electoral violence in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo States
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), on Sunday, implored Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “to promptly establish a joint, credible, transparent, effective, and broad-based investigation into allegations of electoral bribery and violence in the off-cycle governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.”Read more
3. INEC declares Uzodinma winner of Imo governorship contest
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday morning declared incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma as winner of the Imo State governorship election held on Saturday.Read more
4. Chaos as party agents exchange blows at Imo collation centre
There was complete chaos on Sunday morning at a Collation Centre in Owerri, Imo State, as two agents of different parties threw caution to the wind and engaged each other in an open fight.Read more
5. Bayelsa Update: INEC shifts collation of results to Monday noon
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shifted the collation of results of the Bayelsa State governorship election to 12:00 p.m., on Monday.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, November 12, 2023
6. Plane crash lands at Abuja airport, runway shut
A Boeing 737 aircraft operated by Aero Contractors crash-landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday morning.Read more
7. 275,000bpd restored as NNPCL brokers peace between TotalEnergies and PENGASSAN
A total of 275, 000 barrels of oil per day production at TotalEnergies, after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) brokered a peace deal between the company and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Sunday.Read more
8. Two Immigration officers die in Kano auto crash
Two officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service died in an auto crash along the Kano-Zaria Expressway on Sunday.Read more
9. NAF kills suspected terrorists in Borno air raids
Troops air component of Operation Hadin Kai have killed suspected Boko Haram terrorists in air raids in Borno State.Read more
10. Chelsea snatch Man City draw with late penalty
Chelsea and Manchester City played a 4-4 draw in a amazing Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...