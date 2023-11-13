Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, November 13, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. INEC declares Usman Odo as winner of Kogi governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday night declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Usman Ododo, as the winner of the Kogi State governorship election.Read more

2. SERAP urges INEC to arrest sponsors of electoral violence in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo States

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), on Sunday, implored Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “to promptly establish a joint, credible, transparent, effective, and broad-based investigation into allegations of electoral bribery and violence in the off-cycle governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.”Read more

3. INEC declares Uzodinma winner of Imo governorship contest

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday morning declared incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma as winner of the Imo State governorship election held on Saturday.Read more

4. Chaos as party agents exchange blows at Imo collation centre

There was complete chaos on Sunday morning at a Collation Centre in Owerri, Imo State, as two agents of different parties threw caution to the wind and engaged each other in an open fight.Read more

5. Bayelsa Update: INEC shifts collation of results to Monday noon

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shifted the collation of results of the Bayelsa State governorship election to 12:00 p.m., on Monday.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, November 12, 2023

6. Plane crash lands at Abuja airport, runway shut

A Boeing 737 aircraft operated by Aero Contractors crash-landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday morning.Read more

7. 275,000bpd restored as NNPCL brokers peace between TotalEnergies and PENGASSAN

A total of 275, 000 barrels of oil per day production at TotalEnergies, after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) brokered a peace deal between the company and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Sunday.Read more

8. Two Immigration officers die in Kano auto crash

Two officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service died in an auto crash along the Kano-Zaria Expressway on Sunday.Read more

9. NAF kills suspected terrorists in Borno air raids

Troops air component of Operation Hadin Kai have killed suspected Boko Haram terrorists in air raids in Borno State.Read more

10. Chelsea snatch Man City draw with late penalty

Chelsea and Manchester City played a 4-4 draw in a amazing Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now