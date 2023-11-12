Politics
Bayelsa Update: INEC shifts collation of results to Monday noon
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shifted the collation of results of the Bayelsa State governorship election to 12:00 p.m., on Monday.
The state’s Returning Officer, Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta, adjourned the collation on Sunday night in Yenagoa.
The commission had collated the results of six out of the eight local government areas in the state.
READ ALSO: Bayelsa Update: APC faults INEC’s plan to move collation of Brass results to Yenagoa
The LGAs whose results have been declared are Kolokuma/Opokuma, Ogbia, Yenegoa, Sagbama, Nembe, and Ekeremor.
However, the results of Brass and Southern Ijaw LGAs are still pending.
At least 16 political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), fielded candidates in the election.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...