Bayelsa Update: INEC shifts collation of results to Monday noon

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shifted the collation of results of the Bayelsa State governorship election to 12:00 p.m., on Monday.

The state’s Returning Officer, Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta, adjourned the collation on Sunday night in Yenagoa.

The commission had collated the results of six out of the eight local government areas in the state.

The LGAs whose results have been declared are Kolokuma/Opokuma, Ogbia, Yenegoa, Sagbama, Nembe, and Ekeremor.

However, the results of Brass and Southern Ijaw LGAs are still pending.

At least 16 political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), fielded candidates in the election.

