Kogi Decides: INEC to conduct fresh election in nine wards November 18

The Independent National Electoral Commission will conduct a fresh election in nine wards of Ogori-Magongo local government area of Kogi State on November 18.

The commission on Saturday suspended election in nine out of 10 wards in Ogori-Magongo LGA over alleged electoral fraud.

The INEC National Commissioner and Member, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, who confirmed the development in a statement posted on the commission’s X platform, formerly Twitter, said the decision followed reports of electoral malpractices, particularly the incident of result sheets completed before voting.”

In another statement issued on Sunday, Haruna said INEC had scheduled a fresh election in the affected wards in line with Section 24(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The statement read “Further to our statement yesterday, we have received an update from our Kogi State office regarding the suspension of election in some locations in the state where result sheets were completed before the commencement of voting. The most critical incident occurred in nine out of 10 Wards in Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area.

“We received reports of similar and other incidents in Adavi (five polling Units in Okunchi/Ozuri/Onieka Ward), Ajaokuta (five polling Units in Adogo Ward), Okehi (one polling Unit in Eika/Ohizenyi Ward) and Okene (five polling Units in Obehira Uvete Ward). Results from the affected Polling Units have been accounted for in Form EC40G for the four LGAs.

“However, in the case of Ogori/Magongo LGA, only the result of Oshobane Ward II with eight Polling Units and 2,264 registered voters has been collated. Election in the other nine Wards (Eni, Okibo, Okesi, Ileteju, Aiyeromi, Ugugu, Obinoyin, Obatgben, and Oturu) involving 59 Polling Units and 15,136 registered voters remain suspended.

“In line with Section 24(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 and Clause 59 of INEC Regulations and Guidelines on the Conduct of Elections 2022, a fresh election will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, in the affected Polling Units.

“The decision to hold fresh elections is subject to the Returning Officer’s determination of the application of the Margin of Lead Principle. However, this decision is without prejudice to our avowed commitment to follow the audit trail of personnel and materials to ascertain those who may have been complicit in undermining the process and apply appropriate sanctions where necessary.

“The commission wishes to reiterate its assurances to voters in Kogi State that their votes will continue to count and their wishes respected.”

