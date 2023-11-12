Politics
KogiDecides: INEC releases first batch of results as collation begins
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the first batch of results after commencing the collation of results of Saturday’s governorship election from some local government areas of Kogi State.
The results released so far by INEC are:
Ogori-Magongo LGA (Osebande ward)
Accredited voters: 665
APC: 362
SDP: 195
PDP: 86
ADC: 11
LP: 01
NRM: 002
Idah LGA
Accredited voters: 23,044
APC: 2,033
SDP: 20,059
PDP: 271
ADC: 91
LP: 01
NRM: 05
Okehi LGA
Accredited voters: 57,243
APC: 53,062
SDP: 153
PDP: 2,722
ADC: 689
LP: 69
Kabba/Bunu LGA
Accredited voters: 24,242
APC: 12,376
SDP: 942
PDP: 8,566
ADC: 1,537
LP: 07
NRM:16
Yagba East LGA
Accredited voters: 18,001
APC: 7,096
SDP: 312
PDP: 2,615
ADC: 7,453
LP: 01
NRM: 05
Mopamoro LGA
Accredited voters – 9,193
ADC – 2,027
APP – 48
APC – 5,077
PDP – 1,562
SDP – 253
Ijumu LGA
Accredited voters 20,405
ADC – 1,898
APC – 10,524
PDP – 6,909
SDP – 356
Adavi LGA
Accreditation voters – 103,651
ADC – 268
APC – 101,156
PDP – 1,005
SDP – 268
Ofu LGA
Accredited voters – 36,087
ADC – 297
APC – 5,245
PDP – 293
SDP – 28,768
Kogi-Kotonkarfi LGA
Accredited voters: 27,184
APC: 14,769
SDP: 8,441
PDP: 2974
ADC: 133
LP: 09
Bassa LGA
Accredited voters: 22,276
ADC: 448
APC: 9,515
SDP: 7,543
PDP: 3,605
Omala LGA
Accredited voters: 22,538
ADC: 218
APC: 2,902
SDP: 18,160
PDP: 832
Ankpa LGA
Registered voters: 180,015
ADC: 186
APC: 8,707
SDP: 43,258
PDP: 3,654
Okene LGA
Total of accredited voters – 141,898
ADC: 261
APC: 138,416
PDP: 1,463
SDP: 271
Dekina LGA
Accredited voters 60,588
ADC -421
APC -9,174
PDP -499
SDP -47,480
