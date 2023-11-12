KogiDecides: INEC releases first batch of results as collation begins

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the first batch of results after commencing the collation of results of Saturday’s governorship election from some local government areas of Kogi State.

The results released so far by INEC are:

Ogori-Magongo LGA (Osebande ward)

Accredited voters: 665

APC: 362

SDP: 195

PDP: 86

ADC: 11

LP: 01

NRM: 002

Idah LGA

Accredited voters: 23,044

APC: 2,033

SDP: 20,059

PDP: 271

ADC: 91

LP: 01

NRM: 05

Okehi LGA

Accredited voters: 57,243

APC: 53,062

SDP: 153

PDP: 2,722

ADC: 689

LP: 69

Kabba/Bunu LGA

Accredited voters: 24,242

APC: 12,376

SDP: 942

PDP: 8,566

ADC: 1,537

LP: 07

NRM:16

Yagba East LGA

Accredited voters: 18,001

APC: 7,096

SDP: 312

PDP: 2,615

ADC: 7,453

LP: 01

NRM: 05

Mopamoro LGA

Accredited voters – 9,193

ADC – 2,027

APP – 48

APC – 5,077

PDP – 1,562

SDP – 253

Ijumu LGA

Accredited voters 20,405

ADC – 1,898

APC – 10,524

PDP – 6,909

SDP – 356

Adavi LGA

Accreditation voters – 103,651

ADC – 268

APC – 101,156

PDP – 1,005

SDP – 268



Ofu LGA

Accredited voters – 36,087

ADC – 297

APC – 5,245

PDP – 293

SDP – 28,768

Kogi-Kotonkarfi LGA

Accredited voters: 27,184

APC: 14,769

SDP: 8,441

PDP: 2974

ADC: 133

LP: 09

Bassa LGA

Accredited voters: 22,276

ADC: 448

APC: 9,515

SDP: 7,543

PDP: 3,605

Omala LGA

Accredited voters: 22,538

ADC: 218

APC: 2,902

SDP: 18,160

PDP: 832

Ankpa LGA

Registered voters: 180,015

ADC: 186

APC: 8,707

SDP: 43,258

PDP: 3,654

Okene LGA

Total of accredited voters – 141,898

ADC: 261

APC: 138,416

PDP: 1,463

SDP: 271

Dekina LGA

Accredited voters 60,588

ADC -421

APC -9,174

PDP -499

SDP -47,480

