Kogi Decides: SDP petitions INEC, demands cancellation of votes in five LGAs

The Social Democratic Party, (SDP) in Kogi State has forwarded a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and demanded the cancellation of results of Saturday’s governorship in five local government areas of the state.

In the petition which was submitted by its collation agent, David Edibu, on Sunday, the party listed the affected councils as Okene, Okehi, Ogori-Magongo, Adavi, and Ajaokuta, as well as some parts of Lokoja, where it alleged there were massive rigging, vote- buying and over voting.

The SDP claimed its agents were not allowed to get close to the polling units in the LGAs.

The state returning officer, Prof. Johnson Urame, who received the petition on behalf of the commission, assured the party that the petition would be reviewed and attended to speedily.

