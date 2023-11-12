Politics
#Kogi Decides: SDP petitions INEC, demands cancellation of votes in five LGAs
The Social Democratic Party, (SDP) in Kogi State has forwarded a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and demanded the cancellation of results of Saturday’s governorship in five local government areas of the state.
In the petition which was submitted by its collation agent, David Edibu, on Sunday, the party listed the affected councils as Okene, Okehi, Ogori-Magongo, Adavi, and Ajaokuta, as well as some parts of Lokoja, where it alleged there were massive rigging, vote- buying and over voting.
READ ALSO: INEC suspends election in nine Kogi wards
The SDP claimed its agents were not allowed to get close to the polling units in the LGAs.
The state returning officer, Prof. Johnson Urame, who received the petition on behalf of the commission, assured the party that the petition would be reviewed and attended to speedily.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...