Off season elections hold in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo: Get the updates here

The Independent National Elections Commission (INEC) holds elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states today to elect new governors for the three states.

I’m Bayelsa and Imo states, the incumbent governors Douye Diri and Hope Uzodinma respectively are seeking re-election, while that of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, has finished a second term and would be handling over the reins of power in the state to a new person to be levees today.

We present updates of the elections in the three states.

Armed EFCC operatives storm polling unit in Bayelsa

Armed EFCC personnel are monitoring the election at PU16, Ward 13, Otuabale, Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa state.

PDP’s Anyanwu arrives polling unit in Imo

Samuel Anyanwu, PDP guber candidate, arrives at his polling unit in Amaimo Central School, Amaimo ward, Ikeduru LGA, Imo state.

Kogi: APC’s Ododo votes, lauds peaceful conduct of election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kogi governorship election, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has lauded the peaceful and orderly conduct of the gubernatorial poll in the state.

Ododo who cast his ballot at his polling unit 12, Ward 001, at Upogoro/Odenku in Okene, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for organising what he calls the best election in the state.

“I commend INEC management for how far it’s going and as you can see the election is peaceful and orderly,” Ododo said shortly after casting his vote.

Kogi 2023: Hoodlums struggle for mobilisation fees, Gov Bello votes

Suspected thugs from a nearby school on Saturday broke into the premises of the National Union of Journalists secretariat in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State

The thugs rushed in on motorbikes and automobiles. The Crowther College, which has a sizable number of voting places, is not far from the secretariat.

The hoodlums were seen haggling over mobilisation fees for the elections before being eventually kicked out by security officials.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yayaha Bello, has arrived at his polling unit in Agaza to cast his vote.

He arrived at the poling unit11, Agaza at exactly 09.15 am, accompanied by the first lady, Aminat Bello, Rashidat Bello and Hafisat Bello.

He told them to proceed to the women’s section of the queue while he queued at the men’s section to cast his vote at 09.28am.

Voting commences at Dino Melaye ’s polling unit

The race for who takes over from Governor Yahaya Bello in Kogi State has kicked off with voting commencing in the polling unit of Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), situated at Iluafon quarters, Aiyetoro 1, Ijumu Local Government Area.

Voting at the PU reportedly kicked off at 9:10 against the initial 8:30 schedule due to the late arrival of materials as a result of bad roads leading to the area.

Dino is battling against the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Leke Abejide, popularly known as Elder who is also from the same Kogi West senatorial district, a region that has never produced a governor since the creation of the state.

Though there are 18 candidates contesting in the gubernatorial election, political analysts say the fight is a straight one between Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC),

Melaye of the PDP, Abejide of the ADP and Muri Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Kogi Election Update: INEC officials arrive Lokoja polling centre

Officials of the Independent National Electoral (INEC) arrived early at Nasfat Nursery and Primary School, Lokogoma in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State to conduct the Kogi state governorship poll.

In the school, there are three polling units (polling units 38, 39 and 004).

The ad-hoc staff in polling unit 38 arrived as early as 7:28 am and arranged their materials waiting patiently for voters.

Also in polling unit 39 with 511 expected voters in the same community school, the ad-hoc staff arrived past 7 am and waited for voters.

Meanwhile, at polling unit 004 in the same school, the INEC officials were not on the ground as of 8:00am.

