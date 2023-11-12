Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, November 12, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. At meeting with Saudi CEOs, Tinubu promises to remove investment bottlenecks in Nigeria
President Bola Tinubu on Saturday promised to remove all negative perceptions about the Nigerian business environment.Read more
2. EFCC arrests 14 suspected vote-buyers in Bayelsa and Imo, seizes N11m
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives have arrested 14 suspected vote buyers in Bayelsa and Imo States.Read more
3. Labour Party’s Achonu demands cancellation of election results in parts of Imo over irregularities
The Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo, Senator Athan Achonu, has demanded the cancellation of results of some polling units in the state over alleged irregularities.Read more
4. INEC alleges sabotage in Kogi governorship election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has blamed some unseen forces for the late arrival of officials and election materials in some polling units for Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State.Read more
5. Melaye raises the alarm, claims election result sheets have been tampered with
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Sen. Dino Melaye, has raised an alarm saying that result sheets in all the polling units located in Ogori/Magongo local government area of the state have been allegedly tampered with.Read more
READ ASLO :Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, November 10, 2023
6. Jonathan charges National Assembly to block off-cycle elections in Nigeria
Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday urged the National Assembly (NASS) to stop off-cycle elections in Nigeria.Read more
7. NLNG boss blames FX scarcity, VAT for rising cost of cooking gas
The Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas, (NLNG) Ltd., has attributed the rising cost of cooking gas in the country to scarcity of Foreign Exchange (FX), Federal Government’s import and Value Added Tax (VAT).Read more
8. LASTMA arrests driver over death of pedestrian in Lagos
Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have arrested a private car driver over the death of a pedestrian in the Ogba area of the state.Read more
9. Abducted INEC staff regains freedom in Bayelsa
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) abducted in Bayelsa State has regained his freedom.Read more
10. AFCON 2023 – Nigeria draws group A with hosts Ivory Coast
Nigeria’s placement in Pot 2 of the AFCON 2023 draw always threatened a ‘Group of Death’ scenario. To the chagrin of Nigerian football fans, so it proved, with the Super Eagles drawing hosts Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea Bissau.Read more
