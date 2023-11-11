Melaye raises the alarm, claims election result sheets have been tampered with

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Sen. Dino Melaye, has raised an alarm saying that result sheets in all the polling units located in Ogori/Magongo local government area of the state have been allegedly tampered with.

Melaye who disclosed this in a video on Saturday, claimed the development led to massive protests in the units as voters refused to be accredited, insisting that the plain result sheets should be made available for the electorate in the area.

In the video, the former senator said the result sheets were already pre-filled which led to the protests by voters in the council which is the stronghold of Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, which is also seen as pro-PDP.

Melaye also urged the people to resist any form of malpractice that could scuttle their wishes as the people of Kogi.

“This is to show agents the result sheets and that the result sheets have been written. There is a massive protest in all polling units in Ogori/Mangogo local government of Kogi State right now,” Melaye said in the video.

“The result sheets have been filled and tampered with already, and people have refused to accredit, people have refused to vote and they are insisting that the plain result sheets must be returned to agents in accordance with the electoral law.

“If they refuse to show you result sheets in all polling units across the state, don’t accredit, don’t vote, protest and resist it. This is democracy. We must protect our votes, and protect the process. We must make sure that all the regulations are being observed and respected.”

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked the allegations of filled election results raised by the PDP candidate.

In a brief statement, the Commission it will investigate the allegations to ascertain its authenticity.

“Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State. The Commission views this situation seriously.

“Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The Commission will communicate its decision earnestly,” the electoral body said.

