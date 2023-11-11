IMO GUBER POLL: LP, APC bicker over alleged hijack of election materials

Election-related materials, according to the Imo State chapter of Labour Party, were purportedly taken by someone and sent to a private home in the Orlu Local Government Area.

It also claimed that the election materials intended for the Okigwe LGA had been moved to the Okigwe LGA headquarters after being stolen.

However, the Imo State All Progressive Congress (APC) has refuted this assertion.

In a brief statement, Attan Achonu, the governorship candidate for the Labour Party, stated that thugs employed by the ruling APC had taken control of and diverted the voting materials.

In Orlu, he alleged that the electoral materials meant for seven wards were hijacked by the APC members and diverted to the palace of the Traditional Ruler of Amaifeke community, Emmanuel Okeke.

READ ALSO:Imo: We did not withdraw passwords from supervisors —INEC

He said “The report we are getting from the special assignment room is disturbing. In Orlu, a total of seven wards LG materials were hijacked and diverted to the Palace of Eze Imo which is also the Eze of Amaifeke.

“In Okigwe, all the election containers gathered at the stadium while election materials moved to the local government secretariat where no other agent is allowed in except APC.”

However, the traditional ruler debunked the allegation.

Also, the spokesperson for the APC in the state, Cajetan Duke, said that the APC in the state does not have the penchant to commit electoral crimes

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now