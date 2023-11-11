Imo: We did not withdraw passwords from supervisors —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Friday night, denied reports on social media that it had withdrawn passwords for result upload from LGA Supervisors for use by APO1s in Imo State.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, made the denial in a statement.

He said: “The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission has been drawn to a story attributed to unknown “concerned workers” of the Commission that passwords for result upload have been withdrawn from LGA Supervisors for use by APO1s in Imo State. This is untrue.

READ ALSO:INEC distributes sensitive election materials to Bayelsa LGAs

“For the avoidance of doubt, Presiding Officers (POs), and not APO1s, are responsible for result upload to the IReV.

“All the passwords have been securely released for use by designated officials in line with the Commission’s procedure.

“The public should expect more of such insinuations before, during and after the elections, and continue to discountenance them”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now