Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, November 10, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. DSS sends strong warning to NGOs, others over off-cycle elections

The Department of State Services has issued a warning against remarks meant to sow discord ahead of the governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo.Read more

2. Keyamo warns NLC, TUC against politicising labour movement

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday warned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against disrupting flight operations at the airports.Read more

3. Reps charge Wike to prioritise security, revenue generation in FCT

The House of Representatives Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday urged the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, to ensure the security of lives and property in the nation’s capital.Read more

4. Passengers stranded at Abuja Airport as NLC, TUC grounds Air travel to Imo

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), on Thursday, made good their threat to ground all flights billed for Owerri, the Imo state capital.Read more

5. Nigerian govt replies Obi, says supplementary budget not insensitive

The federal government, on Thursday, reacted to criticism of the N2.7 trillion supplementary budget signed on Wednesday by President Bola Tinubu, insisting that the budget was not insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.Read more

6. Presidency accuses NLC leader, Ajaero, of playing politics with workers’ issues in Imo

The Presidency, on Thursday, accused the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero of playing partisan politics in the Imo State governorship election holding on Saturday, November 11.Read more

7. NNPC, FIRS others remitted N14.3tr to federation account in two years – NEITI

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) said on Thursday Federal Government’s revenue-generating agencies remitted ₦14.3 trillion as revenue from the extractive sector to the federation account in two years.Read more

8. ‘Dependence on foreign vessels robs Nigeria of N793tr revenue annually’

The dependence on foreign ship owners for the shipment of import and export goods has robbed Nigeria of the sum of N793.3 trillion ($1 trillion) in revenue annually.Read more

9. Taraba teachers to begin strike over murder of colleague by students

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools in Taraba has directed its members to withdraw their service in the state.Read more

10. ‘Female manager’ll soon head men’s football team in England’

The manager of the England women’s national team, Sarina Wiegman has expressed her optimism to someday see a female manager lead a men’s football team in England.Read more

