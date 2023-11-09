Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, November 9, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Hope for Emefiele as court grants ex-CBN governor bail after 151 days in detention
An Abuja High Court on Wednesday, granted embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele bail following his recent arrest and detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Read more
2. Only unpatriotic Nigerians will want to see Tinubu fail, Ohanaeze youths tell Atiku, Obi
The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has charged the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, respectively, to desist from making statements on the last presidential election.Read more
3. PDP decries Akeredolu’s absence from Ondo, blames aides
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State on Wednesday decried the continued absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from the state.Read more
4. Ajaero: Aviation unions order workers to withdraw flight services to Imo
Workers’ unions in the Nigerian aviation sector have directed their members to withdraw flight services to Imo State effective from Thursday.Read more
5. Tinubu signs N2.17tn Supplementary Budget
President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, at the State House, Abuja signed the 2023 Supplementary Budget of N2.17 trillion.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, November 8, 2023
6. Kukah expresses shock at what ex-ministers are saying about Buhari
Bishop Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, has expressed shock at what former ministers who worked with former President Muhammadu Buhari are saying about him and his administration.Read more
7. CBN reaffirms validity of old, new banknotes amidst reports of cash shortage
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed its branches across the country to continue issuing old and new banknotes to deposit money banks.Read more
8. Foreign airlines bemoan trapped $700m as CBN moves to clear remaining backlog
Foreign airlines have disclosed that about 90 per cent of their $783m remains trapped in the country as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed the airlines to meet their banks to clear the foreign exchange (FX) forwards backlog.Read more
9. Customs intercepts containers with ammunition, Indian hemp, others at Onne Port
Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service attached to the Port Harcourt 2 Area Command have intercepted containers with some arms and ammunition at the Onne Port in the Rivers State capital.Read more
10. UCL: Man Utd beaten in seven-goal thriller, Arsenal compound Sevilla woes
Manchester United fell to a 4-3 defeat to Copenhagen, a result that highly dented their chances of qualifying for the round of 16 of the Champions League.Read more
