Ajaero: Aviation unions order workers to withdraw flight services to Imo

Workers’ unions in the Nigerian aviation sector have directed their members to withdraw flight services to Imo State effective from Thursday.

This followed a directive by the organised labour on the shutdown of flight services to the South-East state.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Tuesday ordered their members to shut down electricity and fuel supplies in Imo State to protest last week’s assault of their President, Joe Ajaero, by police.

In a communiqué issued at the end of an extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, the unions also directed aviation workers to stop flights into and outside the state.

The unions are the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE).

In the notice jointly signed on Wednesday by NUATE General Secretary, Ocheme Aba, ATSSSAN Deputy General Secretary, Frances Akinjole; ANAP Secretary General, AbdulRasaq Saidu; NAAPE Deputy General Secretary, Umoh Ofonime; and AUPCTRE General Secretary, Sikiru Waheed, the unions ordered their members to withdraw flight services to Owerri.

It read: “In addition, the person of Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State is hereby declared persona non grata at all airports in Nigeria until he purges himself of bestial tendencies. Our unions will make further efforts through our international affiliations to blacklist Hope Uzodimma worldwide.

“Furthermore, all aviation workers in Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri are hereby directed to stay at home, also with effect from midnight today (08/11/2023) as directed by NLC and TUC.

“By this notice, the airports’ managements, airlines operating into and out of Owerri, intending airport passengers into and out of Owerri, and the general public are hereby advised about this situation so as to be forewarned.”

