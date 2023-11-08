CAN confirms N250m payment for release of 121 abducted Kaduna Baptist School students

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State on Wednesday confirmed payment of N250 million for the release of abducted students of the Bethel Baptist High School in the state.

Bandits abducted 121 students from the school premises in Maraban Damishi, Chikun local government area of the state in July 2021.

The terrorists freed 120 students a few weeks after their abduction while the last victim, Treasure Ayuba, regained his freedom on November 2.

The CAN chairman in the state, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, stated this when he led Treasure Ayuba’s parents on a courtesy visit to Governor Uba Sani at the Government House in Kaduna.

He said the bandits took several measures to prevent Treasure’s release.

READ ALSO: Bandits free remaining abducted student of Kaduna Baptist school after 825 days

Hayab said: “A total sum of N250 million was paid as ransom to rescue the 121 students. Today, we gather here with a mix of feelings – relief, joy, and gratitude. We are here to welcome back Treasure Ayuba, the last of the kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, matched out while in their sleep in the school hostel and kidnapped on the night of 5th July 2021 by bandits.

“To the knowledge of CAN, over Two Hundred and Fifty Million (250,000, 000) Naira was paid as ransom to get the 121 kidnapped children out from their captors, but for Treasure, his story became a heart-breaking one, further made worse by distorting the truth that the boy did not want to leave the den of the kidnappers.

“For the avoidance of doubts, CAN is aware of the firm efforts made by the boy’s family, relations, and well-wishers to get him back home. To add salt to injury, on more than one occasion, the kidnappers abducted the persons sent with the ransom to get Treasure out of their hands making his stay become an infinite time of agonising pain until God intervened.

“Accordingly, on Thursday, 2nd November 2023 I received a call from Treasure’s parents that the boy returned home safely after being in the hands of his captors for 28 months. Treasure’s miraculous return is a moment of triumph, not just for Treasure and his family, Bethel Baptist High School Kaduna, the Baptist family, Kaduna state, and Nigeria, but for all humanity in general.”

“Treasure’s abduction, along with his fellow schoolchildren, remains a painful reminder of the challenges we face as a nation. The kidnapping of school children and students from a school facility is a stark harsh reality of the threats to our educational institutions and the safety of our young ones.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now