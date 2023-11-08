Only unpatriotic Nigerians will want to see Tinubu fail, Ohanaeze youths tell Atiku, Obi

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has charged the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, respectively, to desist from making statements on the last presidential election.

The National President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, made the call in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday.

He noted that since the Supreme Court had given its ruling, nothing could change that, hence it was time for all Nigerians to join hands to move the nation forward, adding, that “it is only unpatriotic individuals that would wish to see him ((President Bola Tinubu) fail.”

The group noted that some comments made by the politicians were capable of destroying the democratic institutions in the country.

The Supreme Court had on October 26 dismissed the petitions filed by Atiku, and Obi to nullify President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the polls.

Atiku had in a press conference asserted that the Supreme Court endorsed illegality by not overturning Tinubu’s victory.

Whereas, Obi, in his own reaction averred that the apex court intentionally allowed breaches of the constitution with regards to established qualifications and prerequisites for candidates in a presidential election.

Nnabuike, however, noted that the comments from both politicians were enough to create problems at a time efforts were made to rebuild the country.

He encouraged both politicians to admit defeat, and move on in the interest of the country.

Nnabuike said: “There is no doubt that they all have plans for the nation which they wanted to bring on board, but the odds favoured President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at this point.

“Regardless of their loss, they should make their blueprint available to Mr President who has since sought their support and partnership to move the country forward.

“We urged them not to be hitting up the polity with their utterances in the name of press conferences, as a million of such public speeches cannot upturn the decision of the Supreme Court.

“The divisive comments will only create a situation where their supporters and followers will develop hatred for the government in power, thereby breeding distrust among the citizens and the government.

“It is sad that some politicians hail the judiciary when they are favoured and then slam the same judiciary once it did not go their way.

“Nigerian politicians should stop the ‘it must be me mindest’. This is one of the problems inhibiting the speedy development of the country.

“Now that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is on the saddle, everyone should rally round him and make him succeed. It is only unpatriotic individuals that would wish to see him fail.”

