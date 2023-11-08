Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Labour declares nationwide strike from November 14 over police treatment of Ajaero

The organized labour on Tuesday declared a nationwide strike effective from November 14 to protest last week’s assault of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, by police in Imo State.Read more

2. Gov Mutfwang presents 2024 budget proposal of N295.4bn to Plateau Assembly

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Tuesday, presented a 2024 budget proposal of N295.4 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.Read more

3. Ajaero: Labour orders shutdown of power supply, flights in Imo

The Organised Labour on Tuesday ordered the shutdown of electricity and fuel supplies in Imo State following the assault of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, by police last week.Read more

4. INEC deploys 9 additional RECs to Imo for guber poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deployed nine additional Residents Electoral Commissioners (REC) to Imo for Saturday’s governorship election in the state.Read more

5. Akpabio threatens to punish civil servants, MDAs who refuse to comply with Senate resolutions

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has warned civil servants and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) who refuse to comply with Senate resolutions and laws, threatening to mete out punishment to any errant body.Read more

6. Otti appoints Mayors for Abia LGAs

Despite strong opposition that trailed Abia State Governor, Alex Otti’s plans to appoint mayors to man the affairs of the 17 local councils in the state, the governor on Tuesday, announced the appointment of mayors for the local government areas.Read more

7. Nigerian govt targets $2.5tn trade, 350m jobs from blue economy

The proper harnessing of the potential of the Blue Economy will result in the generation of 350 million jobs and trade, valued at $2.5trillion annually, globally.

8. Nigeria’s capital market maintains bullish run, gains 0.19%

For the second day running, trading activities in the Nigerian Equities Market closed positive with a gain of 0.19 percent on Tuesday.Read more

9. Hilda Baci congratulates Irish Chef for beating her cooking record

Hilda Baci Chef Hilda Baci, the Nigerian chef, who formerly held the world Guinness World Record for longest cooking marathon, has congratulated Irish Chef, Alan Fisher for beating her record.Read more

10. UCL: Barcelona stunned at Shakhtar, Dortmund dent Newcastle’s hopes

Barcelona missed out on becoming the first team to reach the knockout stages in this season’s Champions League as they lost on Tuesday night.Read more

