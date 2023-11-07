Otti appoints Mayors for Abia LGAs

Despite strong opposition that trailed Abia State Governor, Alex Otti’s plans to appoint mayors to man the affairs of the 17 local councils in the state, the governor on Tuesday, announced the appointment of mayors for the local government areas.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzo Nwachukwu, who disclosed the list of nominees, said it had been sent to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as required by law.

In a statement he issued in Umuahia, Nwachukwu said:

“The list of the persons has been transmitted to the State House of Assembly by His Excellency, Dr. Alex C. Otti, Executive Governor, Abia State; for Screening and Confirmation as required by law.

“The concerned persons are therefore requested to approach the State House of Assembly for their screening.”

The nominees include:

Isiala Ngwa South LGA:

Chairman – Dr. Elelenta Nwabuisi Elele

Deputy:- Mr. Eberechukwu Ahuruonye

Ukwa West LGA:

Chairman – Mr. Newman Azu

Deputy – Mr. Anele Michael

Arochukwu LGA:

Chairman – Chief Joe Ezearu

Deputy – Mr. Okezie Azuma

Umuahia South LGA:

Chairman – Mr. Obike Ejike Nnochiri

Deputy – Mr. Olendingwa Nwabueze.

Isiala Ngwa North LGA:

Chairman – Mr. C. Y. Nwankwo

Deputy – Mr. Uchenna Nwanbuko

Umunneochi LGA:

Chairman – Mr. Ndubuisi Ike

Deputy – Mr. Njoku Augustine C.

Isuikwuato LGA:

Chairman – Air Vice Marshal Chinwendu Onyike (rtd).

Deputy – Hon. Harrison Onuke.

Ikwuano LGA:

Chairman – Mr. Osinachi Hycinth Nwaka

Deputy – Chief Charles Ugbuajah

Bende LGA:

Chairman – Barr. Chijioke Nwankwo

Deputy – Mr. Onyedikachi Iroegbu

Ohafia LGA:

Chairman – Chief David Ogba

Deputy – Hon. Mkpa Oju Uka

Obingwa LGA:

Chairman – Dr. Eric Egwuibe

Deputy – Mr. Chiemela Ekpemu

Ugwunagbo LGA:

Chairman- Comrade Nosike Ihesiaba

Deputy – Mr. Nnamdi Kelvin Chijioke

Ukwa East LGA:

Chairman – Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Nwagbara

Deputy – Chief Onyebuchi Nnah

Umuahia North LGA:

Chairman – Chief Victor Ikeji

Deputy – Mr. Okechukwu Anthony Amah

Aba South LGA:

Chairman – MR. Uchechukwu A. C. Wogu

Deputy – Mrs. Nkiru Ugwu.

Aba North LGA:

Chairman – Ide John Udeagbala

Deputy – Prince Nnaemeka Ogbonna

Osisioma Ngwa LGA:

Chairman – ENGR. Israel Nweke

Deputy – Barr. Young Ngwaziem

