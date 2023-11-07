Politics
Otti appoints Mayors for Abia LGAs
Despite strong opposition that trailed Abia State Governor, Alex Otti’s plans to appoint mayors to man the affairs of the 17 local councils in the state, the governor on Tuesday, announced the appointment of mayors for the local government areas.
The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzo Nwachukwu, who disclosed the list of nominees, said it had been sent to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as required by law.
In a statement he issued in Umuahia, Nwachukwu said:
“The list of the persons has been transmitted to the State House of Assembly by His Excellency, Dr. Alex C. Otti, Executive Governor, Abia State; for Screening and Confirmation as required by law.
“The concerned persons are therefore requested to approach the State House of Assembly for their screening.”
The nominees include:
Isiala Ngwa South LGA:
Chairman – Dr. Elelenta Nwabuisi Elele
Deputy:- Mr. Eberechukwu Ahuruonye
Ukwa West LGA:
Chairman – Mr. Newman Azu
Deputy – Mr. Anele Michael
Arochukwu LGA:
Chairman – Chief Joe Ezearu
Deputy – Mr. Okezie Azuma
Umuahia South LGA:
Chairman – Mr. Obike Ejike Nnochiri
Deputy – Mr. Olendingwa Nwabueze.
Isiala Ngwa North LGA:
Chairman – Mr. C. Y. Nwankwo
Deputy – Mr. Uchenna Nwanbuko
Umunneochi LGA:
Chairman – Mr. Ndubuisi Ike
Deputy – Mr. Njoku Augustine C.
Isuikwuato LGA:
Chairman – Air Vice Marshal Chinwendu Onyike (rtd).
Deputy – Hon. Harrison Onuke.
Ikwuano LGA:
Chairman – Mr. Osinachi Hycinth Nwaka
Deputy – Chief Charles Ugbuajah
Bende LGA:
Chairman – Barr. Chijioke Nwankwo
Deputy – Mr. Onyedikachi Iroegbu
Ohafia LGA:
Chairman – Chief David Ogba
Deputy – Hon. Mkpa Oju Uka
Obingwa LGA:
Chairman – Dr. Eric Egwuibe
Deputy – Mr. Chiemela Ekpemu
Ugwunagbo LGA:
Chairman- Comrade Nosike Ihesiaba
Deputy – Mr. Nnamdi Kelvin Chijioke
Ukwa East LGA:
Chairman – Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Nwagbara
Deputy – Chief Onyebuchi Nnah
Umuahia North LGA:
Chairman – Chief Victor Ikeji
Deputy – Mr. Okechukwu Anthony Amah
Aba South LGA:
Chairman – MR. Uchechukwu A. C. Wogu
Deputy – Mrs. Nkiru Ugwu.
Aba North LGA:
Chairman – Ide John Udeagbala
Deputy – Prince Nnaemeka Ogbonna
Osisioma Ngwa LGA:
Chairman – ENGR. Israel Nweke
Deputy – Barr. Young Ngwaziem
