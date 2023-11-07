Akpabio threatens to punish civil servants, MDAs who refuse to comply with Senate resolutions

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has warned civil servants and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) who refuse to comply with Senate resolutions and laws, threatening to mete out punishment to any errant body.

Akpabio who issued the threat during a National Workshop on Legislative Compliance in Abuja on Tuesday, noted that non-compliance with Senate resolutions is unacceptable which can undermine the foundation of Nigeria’s democracy.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor who was represented at the event by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, emphasised the Senate’s commitment to upholding the rule of law as well as the importance of MDAs adhering to Senate resolutions.

He urged MDAs to comply with Senate resolutions fully, emphasising the Senate’s dedication to fulfilling its mandate.

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele who also spoke at the function, emphasized the significance of legislative compliance, highlighting its role in maintaining the rule of law within a democracy.

Bamidele stressed the need for Senators to adhere to their resolutions and the responsibility of the legislative compliance committee to ensure compliance.

The workshop which was organised by the Senate in conjunction with Green Mount Consulting Ltd, is aimed at strengthening the relationship between the executive and legislative branches and improving compliance with laws and resolutions passed by the National Assembly.

