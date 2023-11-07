Appeal Court reserves judgement in Lagos governorship election

The Court of Appeal, Lagos, on Tuesday, reserved the ruling in the appeal filed by the opposition party candidates against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

The Labour Party governorship candidate, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Mr. Abdulazeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are challenging the September 25 ruling of the state’s election petition tribunal which upheld Sanwo-Olu’s election.

In Tuesday’s proceeding, the head of the three-member panel of the appellate court, Yargata Nimpar, reserved the ruling after listening to the argument of the parties.

Nimpar said the date for judgement would be communicated to the parties.

Earlier, Counsel to the LP, Mr. Benson Olagbade, urged the court to allow the appeal and set aside the decision of the tribunal.

He said the tribunal erred in law when it held that the burden of proof of specific oath of allegiance subscribed to by the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, as well as the evidence of his renounced citizenship, rests on the appellant.

Olagbade urged the court to interpret Section 182 (1) (a) of the Constitution regarding the disqualification of Sanwo-Olu and his deputy.

He said: “We invite this court to give full interpretation of the law to this matter.

READ ALSO: Like Rhodes-Vivour, Jandor appeals tribunal’s verdict on Lagos governorship election

“It does not matter whose ox is gored.”

Responding, the counsel to Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Mr. Wole Olanipeku (SAN), urged the court to dismiss the appeal.

He said the dual citizenship argued by the appellant was never brought before the tribunal.

“They are now presenting a case of dual citizenship. They believe that this is a trial court.

“The tribunal found out that the purported oath of allegiance to a foreign country was not before it so it ruled it out.

“We urge your Lordship to dismiss this appeal,” Olanipekun added.

On his part, the PDP candidate asked the court to nullify Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the exercise.

He also faulted the tribunal for striking out his petition against Rhodes-Vivour in the election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now