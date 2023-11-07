Appeal Court declares Simon Lalong winner of Plateau South election

The Appeal Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, declared the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, as the winner of the February 25 election in Plateau South Senatorial District.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Napoleon Bali of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the election ahead of the former governor.

Lalong, thereafter, approached the national and state assembly election petition tribunal to nullify Bali’s election on the grounds that the PDP did not have a proper party structure in Plateau State.

In a ruling delivered on September 11, the three-member panel headed by Justice Muhammad Tukur declared the minister as the winner of the election in Plateau South.

It held that the votes garnered by the PDP candidate in the election were wasted votes.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, Bali approached the tribunal to set it aside.

In Tuesday’s proceeding, the three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu affirmed the tribunal’s verdict.

Justice William-Dawodu, who read the lead judgement, faulted the PDP for refusing to obey subsisting court orders on new congress in the state.

She said: “Section 287 of the Nigerian Constitution said all are expected to observe orders of the court. The order was in the realm. It is binding all persons. It is immutable and until it is set aside must be complied with.

“This issue is hereby resolved against the appellant. Invalidly nominated candidates cannot attract lawful votes. This appeal fails. The tribunal judgment is hereby affirmed.”

