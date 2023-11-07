137,973 agents to participate in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi governorship election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Tuesday 137,973 polling and collation agents would be involved in the weekend’s governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He added that 34,704 agents would be in Bayelsa, 65,274 in Imo State and 37,995 for Kogi State.

According to the national commissioner, the election will take place in 10, 470 polling units across the three states.

The statement read: “Sixteen (16) political parties are sponsoring candidates for the election in Bayelsa State and 18 in both Imo and Kogi states. The elections will be held in 10,470 polling units (excluding the 40 polling units without registered voters).

“Each political party is expected to nominate polling agents for all the polling units as well as 649 Ward, 56 LGA, and three state collation centres.

“However, at the close of the deadline for uploading the list of agents to the INEC dedicated portal by political parties, 34,704 agents were uploaded for Bayelsa State, 65,274 for Imo State, and 37,995 for Kogi State, making a total of 137,973 polling and collation agents for the three states.

“However, the detailed breakdown shows that not all the parties nominated agents for the polling and collation centres across the States. Indeed, some political parties have no polling unit or collation agents in some States despite having candidates in the election.”

