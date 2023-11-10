Taraba teachers to begin strike over murder of colleague by students

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools in Taraba has directed its members to withdraw their service in the state.

This followed the murder of a teacher serving at the Model Government Day Secondary School in Jalingo by former students of the college.

The teacher, Bassey Sardauna, was stabbed to death by the students while heading home after the close of work on Thursday.

However, the state Commissioner for Education, Augustina Godwin, said on Thursday night that some suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Chairman of the union, Sule Abasu, who gave the directive in a statement, said the teachers would not return to the classrooms until justice was served on the matter.

The statement read: “Fellow comrades, on a very sad note we received shocking news of the demise of our colleague who was stabbed to death.

“This is an inhuman act meted out to the most peaceful group of persons and organisation.

“Teachers are known for their contributions to the development of our society.

“You are to note that an injury to one, is an injury to all of us.

“We hereby register our displeasure over this barbaric devilish act where a teacher becomes prey to his students and other hoodlums in the society.

“We, therefore, call on you to suspend academic activities in all schools across the state, until this issue is addressed so that our duty is carried out without encumbrance.”

