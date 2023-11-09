Nigerian govt to close Marine Bridge in Lagos for six- week repair works

The Federal Government has ordered the closure of Marine Bridge in Lagos for repair works.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who announced the closure of the bridge in a statement on Thursday, said the repair works would last six weeks.

He added that traffic diversion on the bridge located between Ijora and Ajegunle in the Apapa area of Lagos would be on from November 10 to December 21.

The commissioner listed the alternative routes available for motorists during the repair works.

The statement read: “Motorists heading to Mobil Road from Ijora/Apapa Road will be diverted to Ijora to link Total Access Ramp inwards Malu Road to connect Mobil Road for their desired destinations.

“Motorists going to Ijora/Apapa will be diverted to the Apapa bound ramp of the Marine Bridge to make a U-turn at Point Road Junction inwards Marine Bridge to access their desired destinations.

“Alternatively motorists can use Marine Bridge Access Road to Area B and make a U-turn at Point Junction Road towards Marine Bridge to continue their journeys.”

