Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, November 11, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. NLC President, Ajaero narrates how he was beaten, dragged on the floor by thugs in Imo
President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has narrated how was beaten and dragged on the floor like a common criminal by thugs in Imo State.Read more
2. Guber poll: EFCC deploys operatives to check vote-buying in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deployed its personnel to monitor Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.Read more
3. Court stops organised labour’s nationwide strike
Justice Benedict Kanyip of the National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Friday, restrained the organized labour from going ahead with the nationwide strike slated to begin next week.Read more
4. LASU confirms Dean’s removal for alleged certificate racketeering
The management of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has confirmed the removal of the Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Tajudeen Olumoko, over alleged certificate racketeering in the institution.Read more
5. Stay at home to work, Pat Utomi faults how African leaders attend every foreign summit
Professor Pat Utomi has counseled African leaders on the need to be more locally engaged instead of attending every foreign summit they are invited to.Read more
6. Jonathan advocates violence-free election in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo
Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday charged politicians and their followers on credible conduct of this weekend’s governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.Read more
7. Saudi Arabia to invest in Nigeria’s refineries
The Saudi Arabian government on Friday promised to invest in Nigeria’s four refineries to get them working again.Read more
8. China’s slowing economy may decline Nigeria’s growth by .5%, IMF warns
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that China’s slowing economy will negatively affect Nigeria’s economic growth by as much as 0.5 points on average.Read more
9. Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, 2 other Nigerians nominated for 2024 Grammy Awards
Nigerian music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, has been nominated in three categories for the 2024 Grammy Awards in the United States.Read more
10. Full List: Nigeria’s 23-man squad for W’Cup qualifiers vs Lesotho, Zimbabwe
The full list of Nigeria’s 23-man sqaud for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe has been released by the Super Eagles handlers.Read more
