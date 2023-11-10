Full List: Nigeria’s 23-man squad for W’Cup qualifiers vs Lesotho, Zimbabwe

The full list of Nigeria’s 23-man sqaud for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe has been released by the Super Eagles handlers.

The head coach Jose Peseiro unveiled the squad for this month’s Group C ties on Thursday and it was posted on the Super Eagles X (formerly Twitter).

While Bayer Leverkusen England-born star Nathan Tella got his first call-up to the Nigerian national team, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Wilfred Ndidi did not make the squad due to injury.

Others on the list are Francis Uzoho, Olorunleke Ojo, Maduka Okoye, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo, Bruno Onyemaechi, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Jamilu Collins, Raphael Onyedika, Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Sadiq Umar, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Victor Boniface, Taiwo Awoniyi and Terem Moffi complete the squad.

The Super Eagles will begin their 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a home game against Lesotho.

The game is billed for the Godswill Akpabio International stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom on Thursday, 16 November, 2023.

On Sunday, 19 November 2023, the Super Eagles will face Zimbabwe on matchday two of the qualifiers inside the Amahoro stadium in Kigali, Rwanda.

There are nine qualifying groups, and a total of nine slots are up for African teams in the final tournament, plus one inter-confederation play-off slot up for grabs.

The winner of each group will directly qualify to the World Cup, while the four best group runners-up will participate in play-offs to determine which team will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

