BREAKING: INEC declares Usman Odo as winner of Kogi governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday night declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Usman Ododo, as the winner of the Kogi State governorship election.

The State Returning Officer, Prof. Johnson Urama, who announced the results in Lokoja, said Ododo polled 446,237 votes to edge out his closest rival, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who garnered 259, 052 in the election held across the state on Saturday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dino Melaye, scored 46, 362 votes to finish in third position.

Ododo, an ex-Auditor General of Local Government in Kogi State, secured the APC ticket in the governorship primary held in the state in April.

