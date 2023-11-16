Buhari’s policies led to economic bottleneck, stifled private sector growth —Morgan Stanley

Global investment bank Morgan Stanley has disclosed that the interventionist policies of former President Muhammadu Buhari triggered economic bottlenecks and hindered the private sector’s ability to grow.

Some of the interventionist policies according to Steven Quattry, an analyst at Morgan Stanley included multiple foreign exchange windows and fuel subsidies regime.

Quattry, in the report titled ‘Market Outlook: Nigeria’s New Dawn’ which was published on the bank’s website on Wednesday, disclosed that the last eight years have been difficult for Nigerians.

“Yet for the average Nigerian, the last eight years were incredibly difficult. The interventionist policies of former president Muhammadu Buhari namely, multiple foreign exchange rates and fuel subsidies—led to economic bottlenecks and hindered the private sector’s ability to grow.

“The country was one of the fastest-growing economies in the world from 2001 to 2014, but during Buhari’s term grew only 1.4% on average a poor showing, considering the 2.8% growth in the working-age population.

READ ALSO:Nigeria already bankrupt under Buhari before Tinubu took over – Ribadu

“Over that same period, the average Nigerian saw their annual income shrink by nearly a third, from $3,222 U.S. dollars to $2,200. By contrast, Kenyans saw their incomes rise by more than 40%.”

The report sees an opportunity for growth in the country’s economy in the next few years once the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu begin to bear fruit.

“In the next two to three years, once the current administration has succeeded in reversing the harmful policies and economic malaise of the past eight years, Nigeria could witness a sharp upturn in economic growth.

This is likely to present investors with opportunities in local equity markets, especially in the telecom, consumer goods and durables sectors”.

By Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now