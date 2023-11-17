BREAKING: Kano Gov, Yusuf, out as Appeal Court upholds Tribunal judgment sacking him

The Appeal Court on Friday upheld the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal that sacked Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano.

A three-member panel of the Appellant Court which delivered its ruling on Friday held that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) breached the constitution by sponsoring Yusuf who was not a member of the party.

More to come…

