Obasanjo calls on African countries to discard ‘Western liberal democracy’ as it’s not working

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on African countries to discontinue practicing ‘Western liberal democracy’ which he said has not worked for the continent.

The former Nigerian leader who made the call in a keynote address at a two-day high-level consultation on ‘Rethinking Western Liberal Democracy for Africa’ in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Monday, said liberal democracy does not take into account the continent’s history, culture and tradition.

He went further to explain that the Western style of democracy failed in Africa because it does not consider the views of the majority of the people.

Obasanjo who is the convener of the gathering, noted that ‘Western liberal democracy’ is a government of a few people over all the population while the few people are representatives of only some of the people and not full representatives of all the people.

According to the former Nigerian head of state, African countries have no business in operating a system of government in which they have no hand in its definition and design.

“The weakness and failure of liberal democracy as it is practised, stem from its history, content and context and its practice,” Obasanjo said.

“Once you move from all the people to a representative of the people, you start to encounter troubles and problems. For those who define it as the rule of the majority, should the minority be ignored, neglected and excluded?

“In short, we have a system of government in which we have no hands to define and design and we continue with it, even when we know that it is not working for us.

“Those who brought it to us are now questioning the rightness of their invention, its deliverability and its relevance today without reform.

“The essence of any system of government is the welfare and well-being of the people: all the people.

“Here, we must interrogate the performance of democracy in the West where it originated from and with us the inheritors of what we are left with by our colonial powers.

“We are here to stop being foolish and stupid. Can we look inward and outward to see what in our country, culture, tradition, practice and living over the years that we can learn from, adopt and adapt with practices everywhere for a changed system of government that will serve our purpose better and deliver?

“We have to think out of the box and after, act with our new thinking. You are invited here to examine clinically the practice of liberal democracy, identify its shortcomings for our society and bring forth ideas and recommendations that can serve our purpose better, knowing human beings for what we are and going by our experiences and the experiences of others.

“We are here to think as leaders of thought in academia and leaders of thought with some experience in politics. Invariably, the majority of the people are wittingly or unwittingly kept out,” he said.

