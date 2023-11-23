Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Protests rock Kano over Appeal Court judgement on governorship election

Protests on Wednesday rocked Kano State following the sack of Governor Abba Yusuf by the appeal court.Read more

2. Reps launch probe into revenue leakages through remote platform

The House of Representatives Wednesday resolved to investigate the revenue leakages through the remote platform.Read more

3. Uzodimma signs bill extending teachers’ retirement age to 65

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday, signed a bill extending teachers’ retirement age to 65 years in the state.Read more

4. Kano election: Appeal Court admits typo error in judgement’s CTC

The Appeal Court on Wednesday admitted a typographical error in the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement on the Kano State governorship election.Read more

5. NNPP appeals Gov Yusuf’s sack at Supreme Court

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has challenged the Appeal Court ruling which sacked Abba Yusuf as governor of Kano State.Read more

6. Gov Idris presents 2024 budget estimate of N250.1bn to Kebbi Assembly

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasiru Idris, on Wednesday, presented the 2024 budget proposal of N250.1 billion to the state House of Assembly.Read more

7. FG, states, LGAs share N906bn as revenue allocation in October

The three tiers of government on Wednesday shared the sum of N906.955 billion as revenue allocation for October.Read more

8. Nigerian govt announces partnership with Argentina on gas exploration, production

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced a possible gas exploration and production partnership between Nigeria and Argentina.Read more

9. OpenAI makes u-turn, reinstates Sam Altman as CEO

OpenAI has made a dramatic u-turn on its initial sack of CEO Sam Altman.Read more

10. Runners gear up for ECOWAS Abuja marathon with N10m up for grabs

Runners are already registering for the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon and they are attributing their interest in the race to the generous prize money winners will go home with.Read more

