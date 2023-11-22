BREAKING: OpenAI makes u-turn, reinstates Sam Altman as CEO

OpenAI has made a dramatic u-turn on its initial sack of CEO Sam Altman.

The American AI company on Wednesday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, officially confirmed an agreement for the return of Sam Altman as CEO.

We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 22, 2023

The company, in the post, unveiled a restructured board led by Bret Taylor (Chair), alongside Larry Summers and Adam D’Angelo.

This development concludes a recent tumultuous episode initiated last Friday when Altman was ousted from the organization he co-founded.

The previous board, citing Altman’s lack of consistent transparency, claimed it impeded their ability to fulfill their responsibilities.

The board included chief scientist Ilya Sutskever and independent directors like Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, tech entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner from the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

Speaking on the new development of his reinstatement, Altman said: “When I decided to join MSFT on Sunday evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. With the new board and Satya’s support, I’m looking forward to returning to OpenAI and building on our strong partnership with MSFT.”

