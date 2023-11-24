Tinubu charges APC governors to work for Nigerians, party accepts defeat in Bayelsa

President Bola Tinubu on Friday urged governors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform to always put the interest of the people first and work for the good of their states. The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made the call when he received the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodinma, at the State House, Abuja. The Kogi State Governor-Elect, Mr. Usman Ododo, and the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, were also at the meeting. The president in his remark expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the elections, which he described as credible and peaceful. He said: “You worked hard for this victory. I am very proud of you, but the real challenge has only started, and it will stare you in the face. “That is the challenge of good governance. Make sure that everyone is carried along. You are now the servants of the people. To God be all the glory for the victories, and may God guide you. “Once the people of Nigeria and their concerns are the focal point of your plans and actions, not only will governance be easier for you, but you will enhance the value of your states and the masses of the people will have new opportunities to grow and enjoy a new standard of living. READ ALSO:

“This must be your driving focus as governors, especially as governors elected on the platform of our great party.

“Two out of three is not a bad way to start. We will focus not on winning the elections alone but on delivering for the people.

“They are sovereign, and when we achieve what we promise, voters will respect us. We will work with you at the sub-national levels, and we will uphold the strength and superior excellence that is symbolised by the eagle on our coat of arms.”

Ganduje, who led the APC stalwarts to the meeting, said the party’s candidates conducted themselves with integrity as directed by the president during the elections.

He added that the party had conceded victory to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State.

“We lost the election in Bayelsa, and we have conceded in good faith. You directed that the elections should be free, fair, and peaceful, and it was so,” the former Kano State governor added.

