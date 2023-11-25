Rajoelina re-elected as Madagascar’s president

Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has been re-elected for a second term of five years despite an opposition boycott of the country’s general election.

Rajoelina received 58.95 percent of the votes in the results announced by the National Electoral Commission on Saturday.

The opposition candidates, Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko and Marc Ravalomanana followed with 14.4 percent and 12.1 percent respectively.

At least 10 opposition candidates had called on their supporters to stay away from the November 16 election – although they were listed on the ballot papers that had already been printed.

The voter turnout, according to the commission, was just over 46 percent.

None of the 12 opposition candidates attended the announcement of the election results on Saturday morning in the capital of Antananarivo.

They accused Rajoelina of trying to hold on to power by illegal means.

The president has been accused of bribing the courts and electoral commission in a bid to prolong his stay in power in the south-eastern African island country.

