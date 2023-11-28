Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu to present 2024 budget estimate Wednesday

President Bola Tinubu will present the 2024 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.Read more

2. Nigerian govt approves 2024 budget estimate of N27.5tr

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday approved the 2024 budget proposal of N27.5 trillion.Read more

3. Reps begin probe into alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 funds

The House of Representatives on Monday began a probe into the alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention funds.Read more

4. Keyamo summons heads of NAMA, FAAN, NCAA, others to discuss aviation safety

In light of the recent near accidents in the aviation sector, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, will today, in Abuja meet with the heads of aviation agencies in the country to discuss safety issues in the industry.Read more

5. Repair works on all federal roads to begin in December —Umahi

The Minister for Works, Dave Umahi, has announced that rehabilitation and palliative work on all failed federal roads will commence on December 1, 2023.Read more

6. Jega urges Tinubu to review appointment of INEC RECs

A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, on Monday urged President Bola Tinubu to review the appointment of 10 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) into the commission.Read more

7. Nigeria’s capital market starts trading week with 0.17% ASI growth

The Nigerian equities market posted a 0.17 percent growth in the All-Share Index (ASI) at the close of trading on Monday.Read more

8. Tinubu retains Kyari, appoints Akinyelure as NNPCL chairman

President Bola has retained Melee Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).Read more

9. UN chief demands full humanitarian ceasefire in Israel, Hamas conflict

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Monday called for a full humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group, Hamas.Read more

10. Ronaldo asks referee to overturn penalty he won

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday night convinced the referee not to award him a penalty the he won.Read more

