Tinubu to present 2024 budget estimate Wednesday

President Bola Tinubu will present the 2024 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The Secretary for Research and Information at the National Assembly, Dr. Ali Barde Umoru, disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Abuja.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had earlier on Monday approved the 2024 budget proposal of N27.5 trillion.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the council meeting in Abuja, said the Federal Government had pegged the targeted revenue for next year at N18 trillion.

He said the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) earlier approved by the National Assembly had an exchange rate of N700 to a dollar and a crude oil benchmark of $73.

This, according to him, had been reviewed by the council to an exchange rate of N750 to a dollar, and a crude oil benchmark of $77 to improve revenue.

The president in the 2024-2026 MTEF forwarded to the National Assembly three weeks ago pegged the 2024 budget at N26.1 trillion.

