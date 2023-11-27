Politics
Appeal Court affirms Gov Aliyu’s election in Sokoto
The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Monday affirmed the election of Ahmed Aliyu as governor of Sokoto State.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship in the state, Sai’du Umar, had challenged Aliyu’s victory in the March 18 election over alleged irregularities and non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
He also alleged that the governor and his deputy, Idris Gobir, forged the certificates they presented to INEC before the election.
However, the state’s governorship election petition tribunal headed by Justice Haruna Msheila in its September 30 ruling dismissed the petition for lack of merit.
READ ALSO: Tribunal upholds Sokoto Gov’s election, says PDP failed to prove case
Dissatisfied with the verdict, the PDP candidate approached the appellate court to set it aside.
In its ruling, the appeal court dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.
The court held that Umar and his party failed to prove their allegations against the respondents.
It, thereafter, declared Aliyu as duly elected governor of the state.
