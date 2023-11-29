Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu writes Senate seeking approval for fresh $8.7bn, €100m loans

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, sought the approval of the Senate for a fresh $8.7bn and €100 million loans.Read more

2. Emefiele’s case adjourned till Jan 18, returned to prison custody

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Tuesday, adjourned till January 18, 2024, the trial of a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.Read more

3. Tinubu jets out to Dubai Wednesday to attend COP28 Summit

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja for Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, to attend the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, otherwise known as the COP28 Climate Summit.Read more

4. EDO: Again, Shaibu dares Obaseki, explains why he went against gov’s wish

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu on Tuesday derided his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, insisting that the governor should have discussed his succession plan with him instead of ‘intimidating’ him.Read more

5. Labour Party demands CTC of Supreme Court judgement that affirmed Tinubu’s election

The Labour Party on Tuesday decried the non-release of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election over one month after the ruling.Read more

6. Subsidy: NLC kicks as Kogi govt rules out new wages for workers

The Kogi State government on Tuesday ruled out the provision of new wages for workers to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal in the state.Read more

7. United Nigeria Airlines lied about diverted plane, as Keyamo issues fresh directives

Minister of Aviation and AeroSpace Development, Festus Keyamo has revealed that United Nigeria Airlines lied when it blamed “weather” as the reason its Abuja-bound passengers found themselves in Asaba, the Delta State capital.Read more

8. NNPCL reports 226 crude oil theft incidents in one week

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has disclosed that Nigeria recorded 226 crude oil theft incidents in one week, from November 18 to 24, 2023.Read more

9. Lagos govt shuts hotels, church over noise pollution

The Lagos State government has shut down seven hotels and a church in the state over noise pollution.Read more

10. UCL: Barca beat Porto to reach last-16, Newcastle denied win at PSG

Barcelona sealed an incredible comeback victory over Porto in their matchday five clash of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.Read more

