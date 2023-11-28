Business
NNPCL reports 226 crude oil theft incidents in one week
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has disclosed that Nigeria recorded 226 crude oil theft incidents in one week, from November 18 to 24, 2023.
This was announced by the oil company on its official X account on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
The company said during the highlighted period (November 18 to 24), various crude oil theft activities were identified across several states in Nigeria’s oil-producing states. In Abia and Rivers states, 39 cases of illegal connections were recorded.
Additionally, 77 illegal refineries were uncovered and destroyed in Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, and Imo states, aiming to curb unauthorized refining operations. Meanwhile, 21 instances of pipeline vandalism were detected in Rivers and Delta states.
READ ALSO:NNPCL targets N4.5tn revenue by year-end, hopes to stop fuel importation by Dec 2024
Security agents discovered nine vessels engaged in AIS infractions and apprehended 55 wooden boats transporting stolen crude in Delta State. 13 vehicles were apprehended, including a truck disguising stolen crude as animal feed along the Warri-Patani Road in Ughelli North, Delta State.
Five oil spill sites and five illegal storage sites were identified in Rivers, Delta, Abia, and Bayelsa states. Additionally, one community issue and one vandalism act were uncovered during this period.
The report highlighted law enforcement efforts, noting that 35 individuals involved in crude oil theft were apprehended during the period under review.
Out of these crude oil theft incidents, nine occurred in the Deep Blue water, while 34, 104, and 79 incidents took place in the Western, Central, and Eastern regions, respectively, within the Niger Delta’s oil-producing areas.
By Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...