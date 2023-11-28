NNPCL reports 226 crude oil theft incidents in one week

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has disclosed that Nigeria recorded 226 crude oil theft incidents in one week, from November 18 to 24, 2023.

This was announced by the oil company on its official X account on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The company said during the highlighted period (November 18 to 24), various crude oil theft activities were identified across several states in Nigeria’s oil-producing states. In Abia and Rivers states, 39 cases of illegal connections were recorded.

Additionally, 77 illegal refineries were uncovered and destroyed in Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, and Imo states, aiming to curb unauthorized refining operations. Meanwhile, 21 instances of pipeline vandalism were detected in Rivers and Delta states.

Security agents discovered nine vessels engaged in AIS infractions and apprehended 55 wooden boats transporting stolen crude in Delta State. 13 vehicles were apprehended, including a truck disguising stolen crude as animal feed along the Warri-Patani Road in Ughelli North, Delta State.

Five oil spill sites and five illegal storage sites were identified in Rivers, Delta, Abia, and Bayelsa states. Additionally, one community issue and one vandalism act were uncovered during this period.

The report highlighted law enforcement efforts, noting that 35 individuals involved in crude oil theft were apprehended during the period under review.

Out of these crude oil theft incidents, nine occurred in the Deep Blue water, while 34, 104, and 79 incidents took place in the Western, Central, and Eastern regions, respectively, within the Niger Delta’s oil-producing areas.

