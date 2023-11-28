Investors lose N164b as Nigeria’s equities market depreciates by 0.44%

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market ended on Tuesday with the All-Share Index dropping by -0.44%.

After five hours of trading today, the ASI decreased to 71,041.05 from 71,353.81 posted by the bourse the previous day.

Similarly, the market capitalization decreased today by N164.76 billion to N38.87 trillion from N39.040 trillion recorded at the close of trading on Monday.

18 stocks advanced, 40 declined, and 54 others remained unchanged in 8136 deals today.

Secure Electronic Technology led other gainers with 10% growth in share price to close at N0.66 from the previous N0.60 per share.

Mecure Industries, Sunu Assurances Nigeria, and Consolidated Hallmark Holdings completed the list of gainers with 9.99%, 9.68%, and 9.17% rise in share prices.

READ ALSO: Stocks rebound as equities market gain N213bn

Omatek Ventures topped the losers chart after it shed 10% off its share price to close at N0.81 from the previous N0.90 per share.

Ikeja Hotel, Neimeth International Pharmaceutical, and Coronation Insurance (WAPIC) with 9.87%, 9.87%, and 9.72% dip in share prices are other decliners in today’s trading.

On the volume chart, Access Bank Holding traded 52.358 million shares valued at N942.9 million in 574 deals.

Transcorp Plc followed with investors trading 46.556 million shares worth N309.9 million in 306 deals.

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) traded 46.210 million shares valued at N181.3 million in 115 deals to complete the top three in this category.

Access Corp topped in the value of traded shares category with a 16.78% contribution followed by UBA and Zenith Bank respectively.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now